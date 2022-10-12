Oneworld Alliance, Led by American Airlines, Moving Headquarters to Fort Worth

The Oneworld airline alliance, led by American Airlines, is moving its headquarters from New York to Fort Worth in December, American said Wednesday.

Oneworld, which counts among its members British Airways, Japan Airlines, Qatar Airways, Qantas and Alaska Airlines, will move its operations from Manhattan to the American Airlines headquarters campus in Fort Worth. There are 15 airlines in the alliance after Seattle-based Alaska Airlines joined in 2020, a rare U.S.-based carrier to join the group.

Oneworld is one of the three major partnerships between international airlines that carriers use to sell tickets across the world and on one itinerary. Fort Worth-based American was one of the founding members of the Oneworld alliance along with British Airways, Cathay Pacific, Qantas and defunct Canadian Airlines International.

