On Wednesday, the established Weir's Furniture will reopen the doors of its new 28,000 square foot store on Knox Street in Dallas. It's part of a $155 million, 12-story Weir's Plaza project.

"My first thought was, wow, they're working fast," neighborhood resident Garrett Foster said. "I think it happened way faster than I was expecting. This whole area, there's a lot of development, so I was kind of excited to see what went up."

The project took about two years to build. On Tuesday, construction crews were busy with finishing touches on the Weir's storefront.

"I was just telling my friend that I bought my very first piece of furniture at Weir's," Desiree Detrembe said. "I actually went to SMU. We used to come down here when there was hardly anything here, and so this is so pleasant to see this develop this way."

There are wider sidewalks and some newer stores along Knox street.

"There's a lot of, like, healthy lifestyle concepts over here," Sarah Kinman said. "Growth is a good thing, and I like the attention it's bringing to the area."

"There's a much more urban walkability to it," Detrembe said. "I've been away for 15 years. I just moved back from Chicago, and it was so pleasant to see this here."