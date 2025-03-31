The NYSE Texas is now open for business.

The Dallas-based securities exchange is the first to operate in Texas, and Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, was the first company to join through a listing. The NYSE announced the move in February.

Trump Media and Technology Group will continue its existing primary listing on Nasdaq and be dually listed on NYSE Texas under the symbol "DJT”.

“We are thrilled to open NYSE Texas to corporate issuers and to welcome Trump Media & Technology Group to our NYSE community through a NYSE Texas listing,” said Lynn Martin, president, NYSE Group. “This new offering, which we announced just last month, will allow companies to capitalize on the pro-business dynamics in Texas. We applaud Trump Media, Gov. Abbott and the state of Texas on their commitment to supporting the innovation of U.S. capital markets.”

The NYSE said Texas is home to more companies listed on the NYSE than any other state, representing $3.7 trillion in aggregate market value.

“We’re honored to become the initial listing for NYSE Texas, which is a great fit for TMTG as we diversify into financial services and other realms,” said TMTG CEO and Chairman Devin Nunes. “Texas provides a fantastic climate for business and entrepreneurship that aligns with TMTG’s mission. This listing, alongside our plans to reincorporate in Florida, shows we’re part of a growing movement to take our business to states that value free enterprise and personal freedom.”

The NYSE said, "NYSE Texas now provides a listing exchange to companies attracted to Texas’ growing population, strong economy, and business-friendly agenda" and will build on their more than 230 years of experience as the world’s leading exchange operator.

NYSE Texas won't be the only game in town as Texas pushes to become America's financial capital. In 2026 they'll also have to contend with the Texas Stock Exchange, which in January filed registration with the SEC to operate as a national securities exchange, and Nasdaq, which earlier this month announced plans for a regional office in North Texas.

“Nasdaq is deeply ingrained in the fabric of the Texas economy, and we look forward to maintaining our leadership as the partner of choice for the state’s most innovative companies,” said Adena Friedman, Chair and CEO of Nasdaq. “Beyond our listings franchise, we are proud to support a wide network of clients who trust us to help solve their most complex challenges. With our regional headquarters in Dallas, we look forward to further deepening our relationships with clients and supporting the continued success of the Texas Miracle.”

Following approval from the SEC, the Dallas-based Texas Stock Exchange said it will launch trading in early 2026 and have listings by the end of the year. Nasdaq's regional headquarters in Dallas is expected to support Nasdaq’s clients in the region, including corporate issuers, financial institutions, asset managers, and asset owners.