Arlington

Nut Company Left Holding the Bag Following Airline Cuts

A North Texas nut company is facing a mound of debt following cuts in the airline industry

By Meredith Yeomans

Great Nuts

Furloughs are already having a ripple effect on local businesses that depend on orders from airlines.

30 years ago, Kim Peacock began her business selling nuts from a store in the airport.

Since then, she's opened her own store in Arlington, GreatNuts.com, and landed deals with two major airlines that served her snacks to passengers in first class.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus 11 hours ago

COVID-19 Tracker: What We Know About the Virus in DFW and Around Texas

coronavirus 2 hours ago

Denton County Reports 77 COVID-19 Cases Thursday, DSHS Adds 187 Cases to Collin County, 2 Deaths

“Small margins but really kept people employed year-round,” Peacock said.

Peacock said airlines made up about 85% of her sales.

But when nuts were removed from flights to reduce contact with customers and crew members, she was left holding the bag.

“In March, we were given no notice. We saw it on the news and we went, ‘Uh oh. We're in big trouble’,” she recalled.

Peacock said orders from airlines stopped, leaving her with more than $700,000 worth of ingredients.

“The bigger problem are the contracts,” she said.

To add salt to the wound, she said nut brokers who act as middlemen between sellers and growers, still want Peacock to pay full price, even though the cost of nuts has plummeted.

“Right now, that difference is totaling up to $700,000,” Peacock said. “Am I going to sell my building and am I going to sell my business? You know, what am I going to do?”

For now, Peacock is taking matters into her own hands ramping up sales to customers in-person and online at cost, a sale she calls the "airline special."

“I keep fighting I keep fighting,” she said.

This article tagged under:

Arlington
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us