Now Hiring: Statewide Virtual Job Fair Thursday

The 10th annual hiring Red, White and You statewide virtual job fair is happening Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There is exclusive access for veterans from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

There will be more than 122 Tarrant County Companies with more than 4,000 job openings. Some of those employers include Alcon, BNSF, Boeing, Amazon, Six Flags, UPS, FedEx and many more.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and sign up for alerts.

Registration for the event is encouraged.

The event, which is sponsored by Workforce Solutions for Tarrant County, the Texas Workforce Commission and the Texas Veterans Commission is open to everyone and free to register.