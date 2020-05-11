Nordstrom to Reopen Texas Stores Tuesday

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas will reopen Tuesday.

A Nordstrom spokesperson said the company is taking a "phased, market-by-market approach" to its reopening.

The spokesperson said Nordstrom is following guidance from local, state and national authorities and only opening stores where it's allowed and the company feels it can ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Some of the steps include health screenings for employees, providing face coverings to employees and customers, following social distancing guidelines, increasing sanitization measures and altering hours.

In North Texas, there are Nordstrom locations at NorthPark Center and the Galleria in Dallas, at Northeast Mall in Hurst and at Stonebriar Center in Frisco.

There are Nordstrom Rack locations in Arlington, Dallas, Frisco, Plano and Southlake

For more information about each location, click here.