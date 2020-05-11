NORDSTROM

Nordstrom to Reopen Texas Stores Tuesday

Getty Images

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack stores in Texas will reopen Tuesday.

A Nordstrom spokesperson said the company is taking a "phased, market-by-market approach" to its reopening.

The spokesperson said Nordstrom is following guidance from local, state and national authorities and only opening stores where it's allowed and the company feels it can ensure the safety of its customers and employees.

Business News

retail sales 56 mins ago

Biggest US Mall Owner Plans to Have 50% of Its Centers Reopened This Week

real estate 3 hours ago

As States Reopen, Homebuyers Rush Back Out, But Sellers Stay on Sidelines

Some of the steps include health screenings for employees, providing face coverings to employees and customers, following social distancing guidelines, increasing sanitization measures and altering hours.

In North Texas, there are Nordstrom locations at NorthPark Center and the Galleria in Dallas, at Northeast Mall in Hurst and at Stonebriar Center in Frisco.

There are Nordstrom Rack locations in Arlington, Dallas, Frisco, Plano and Southlake

For more information about each location, click here.

This article tagged under:

NORDSTROM
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us