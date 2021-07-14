New Cedar Hill Manufacturing Center Could Create Hundreds of Jobs

The Cedar Hill City Council approved an agreement with real estate developers Tuesday for a logistics and manufacturing center with around two million square feet that could bring hundreds of new jobs to Cedar Hill.

High Point 67 Logistics Center will be located off of U.S. 67, just south of Mount Lebanon Road, and is expected to generate more than $75 million in capital investment and $100 million in new taxable income, the city said in a press release.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This is an exciting time to be in Cedar Hill,” Mayor Stephen Mason said in the press release. “The City’s long-term investment in premier infrastructure, services, and amenities are paying dividends in high-quality industrial, commercial, and residential development opportunities. The High Point 67 project is an excellent example."

Dallas-based Hillwood Development Company, founded by Ross Perot Jr., will begin construction on the first phase of the Class A industrial park in August.

The first two of four buildings will be built in the first phase, totaling about 1,309,520 square feet of the total 2 million square feet, according to Hillwood's website.