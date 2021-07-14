Cedar Hill

New Cedar Hill Manufacturing Center Could Create Hundreds of Jobs

Construction is set to begin this August on the Class A industrial park spanning over 2 million square feet

Hillwood

The Cedar Hill City Council approved an agreement with real estate developers Tuesday for a logistics and manufacturing center with around two million square feet that could bring hundreds of new jobs to Cedar Hill.

High Point 67 Logistics Center will be located off of U.S. 67, just south of Mount Lebanon Road, and is expected to generate more than $75 million in capital investment and $100 million in new taxable income, the city said in a press release.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

“This is an exciting time to be in Cedar Hill,” Mayor Stephen Mason said in the press release. “The City’s long-term investment in premier infrastructure, services, and amenities are paying dividends in high-quality industrial, commercial, and residential development opportunities. The High Point 67 project is an excellent example."

Business News

Fort Worth 2 hours ago

Thieves Target Construction Sites as Lumber Prices Remain High

retail Jul 13

Sam's Club Unveils Pilot Where Shoppers Scan Purchases and Have Items Shipped Home

Dallas-based Hillwood Development Company, founded by Ross Perot Jr., will begin construction on the first phase of the Class A industrial park in August.

The first two of four buildings will be built in the first phase, totaling about 1,309,520 square feet of the total 2 million square feet, according to Hillwood's website.

This article tagged under:

Cedar HillCedar Hill City councilHillwoodStephen Mason
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us