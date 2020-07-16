Dallasnews.com

Neiman Marcus Wants to Raise Pay for CEO and 246 Others

Neiman Marcus filed for bankruptcy protection in May after the coronavirus closed its stores

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News



Neiman Marcus is asking the bankruptcy court to give raises to chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck, seven additional executives who make up the C-suite and as many as 239 key employees.

The proposed retention and performance-based compensation plan covers staff who are “critical to day-to-day operations,” the company’s financial performance and the success of its restructuring in bankruptcy, according to a court filing.

