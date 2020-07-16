Neiman Marcus Wants to Raise Pay for CEO and 246 Others

Neiman Marcus is asking the bankruptcy court to give raises to chief executive officer Geoffroy van Raemdonck, seven additional executives who make up the C-suite and as many as 239 key employees.

The proposed retention and performance-based compensation plan covers staff who are “critical to day-to-day operations,” the company’s financial performance and the success of its restructuring in bankruptcy, according to a court filing.

