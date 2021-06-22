DallasNews.com

Nebraska Furniture Mart Warehouse Workers Receive Big Raise

Starting hourly pay ranges from $18 to $23, including for new hires, the Dallas Morning News reports

By Maria Halkias - The Dallas Morning News

Nebraska Furniture Mart has raised the pay for existing and newly hired warehouse workers at its store in The Colony, and the home superstore says it’s trying to become “the employer of choice.”

Existing warehouse staff will receive a minimum pay increase of 9%, and some will get more.

Starting hourly pay for new staff will range based on experience from $18.58 to $23.13 an hour. Full-time and part-time jobs are listed here.

On top of that, the retailer said the potential for future annual raises is 7%.

