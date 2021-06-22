Nebraska Furniture Mart Warehouse Workers Receive Big Raise

Nebraska Furniture Mart has raised the pay for existing and newly hired warehouse workers at its store in The Colony, and the home superstore says it’s trying to become “the employer of choice.”

Existing warehouse staff will receive a minimum pay increase of 9%, and some will get more.

Starting hourly pay for new staff will range based on experience from $18.58 to $23.13 an hour. Full-time and part-time jobs are listed here.

On top of that, the retailer said the potential for future annual raises is 7%.

