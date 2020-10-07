Nasdaq In Talks With Gov. Abbott About Relocating Trading Systems to North Texas

Nasdaq Inc. is in talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about potentially relocating the exchange’s electronic trading systems from New Jersey to Dallas-Fort Worth, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.
Other trading exchanges also could be involved in the discussions, both sources said.
Abbott confirmed the talks with Nasdaq in a tweet after The News published this story online. “They want to flee high taxes,” he wrote. “I let them know that we just passed a constitutional amendment banning an income tax in Texas.”
Click here to read more from our partners at The Dallas Morning News.
Copyright The Dallas Morning News