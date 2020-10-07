DallasNews.com

Nasdaq In Talks With Gov. Abbott About Relocating Trading Systems to North Texas

Several other states are also said to be in talks to win the electronic infrastructure for Nasdaq and possibly other exchanges

By Dom DiFurio - The Dallas Morning News

Nasdaq Inc. is in talks with Texas Gov. Greg Abbott about potentially relocating the exchange’s electronic trading systems from New Jersey to Dallas-Fort Worth, according to two sources familiar with the discussions.

Other trading exchanges also could be involved in the discussions, both sources said.

Abbott confirmed the talks with Nasdaq in a tweet after The News published this story online. “They want to flee high taxes,” he wrote. “I let them know that we just passed a constitutional amendment banning an income tax in Texas.”

