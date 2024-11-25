Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Zoom surpasses expectations as it calls for another quarter of single-digit growth

By Jordan Novet,CNBC

Eric Yuan, founder and CEO of Zoom Video Communications, speaks at Concordia Annual Summit in New York on Sept. 25, 2024.
Leigh Vogel | Concordia Summit | Getty Images
  • Zoom had more profit and revenue than analysts had expected in the quarter, and executives pushed up the company's full-year forecast.
  • The company started selling options for single-use webinars during the quarter.

Zoom shares were down about 1% in extended trading on Monday after the video calling software maker announced strong fiscal third-quarter results and gave guidance in line with expectations.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Here's how the company did in comparison with LSEG consensus:

  • Earnings per share: $1.38 adjusted vs. $1.31 expected
  • Revenue: $1.18 billion vs. $1.16 billion expected
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Zoom's revenue grew about 4% year over year in the quarter, which ended on Oct. 31, according to a statement. Zoom has increased revenue in the single digits for two and a half years, a sharp departure from 2020 and 2021, when Covid led the business to triple in size.

Net income, at $207.1 million, or 66 cents per share, was up from $141.2 million, or 45 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company reported 192,400 enterprise customers in the quarter, up 800 from the previous quarter.

Money Report

news 21 mins ago

Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury to step down in January, to be replaced by Michaels CEO Ashley Buchanan

news 37 mins ago

San Francisco Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie taps OpenAI's Sam Altman and other business leaders for help with transition

With respect to guidance, Zoom called for $1.29 to $1.30 in fiscal fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share on $1.175 billion to $1.180 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting $1.29 per share and $1.17 billion in revenue.

Zoom bumped up its view for the 2025 fiscal year. It expects $5.41 to $5.43 in adjusted earnings per share, with $4.656 billion to $4.661 billion in revenue. The middle of the revenue range implies about 3% growth.

LSEG's consensus was $5.35 per share on revenue of $4.64 billion. In August, Zoom said it was looking for $5.29 to $5.32 per share and revenue between $4.630 billion and $4.640 billion.

During the quarter, Zoom said in the first half of 2025 it will release a premium Custom AI Companion that could connect to corporate glossaries and services such as ServiceNow and Workday. Zoom also started offering single-use webinar options, with room for up to 1 million attendees.

As of Monday's close, Zoom stock was up about 24% this year, while the S&P 500 index had gained 25%.

The company also said its corporate name is changing from Zoom Video Communications to Zoom Communications Inc.

Executives will discuss the results with analysts on a conference call starting at 5 p.m. ET.

This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.

WATCH: Zoom deserves another look from investors despite its weak growth, says MAI Capital's Chris Grisanti

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us