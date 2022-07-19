Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

YouTube Partners With Shopify to Add Live Shopping Features

By Lily Yang, CNBC

Thomas Trutschel | Getty Images
  • YouTube partners with Shopify to add live shopping tools that allow users to purchase products without leaving its website.
  • YouTube says that viewers in the U.S., Brazil and India will see shoppable content in the explore tab starting next week, with additional countries to roll out later this year.

YouTube announced on Tuesday that it's partnering with e-commerce platform Shopify to let viewers purchase products without leaving its website.

Shares of Shopify were up about 2.5% on the news as of mid-morning.

It means, for example, that someone watching a video on YouTube might see a list of items on the page that a creator thinks they might be interested in. If you're watching a video on a technology YouTube channel, you might see gadgets that you can buy right from the page using Shopify. Or you might see makeup products on a beauty channel. Creators can manage which products are included using the 'Shopping' tab in YouTube Studio.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The whole transaction occurs while someone is watching a video, which might help YouTube retain viewers who would have otherwise left the site to buy a product somewhere else. The company said it's planning to expand shopping features to its Live, Shorts and long-form video, too.

YouTube said viewers in the U.S., Brazil and India will see products they can buy in the explore tab starting next week, with additional countries to roll out later this year.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us