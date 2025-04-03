Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

YouTube announces Shorts editing features amid potential TikTok ban

By Zach Vallese, CNBC

[CNBC] YouTube announces Shorts editing features amid potential TikTok ban
Jaque Silva | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • YouTube on Thursday announced new video creation tools for Shorts, its short-form video feed that competes against TikTok. 
  • The features come at a time when TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is at risk of an effective ban in the U.S. if it's not sold to an American owner by April 5.

YouTube on Thursday announced new video creation tools for Shorts, its short-form video feed that competes against TikTok. 

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The features come at a time when TikTok, which is owned by Chinese company ByteDance, is at risk of an effective ban in the U.S. if it's not sold to an American owner by April 5.

Among the new tools is an updated video editor that allows creators to make precise adjustments and edits, a feature that automatically syncs video cuts to the beat of a song and AI stickers.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The creator tools will become available later this spring, said YouTube, which is owned by Google

Along with the new features, YouTube last week said it was changing the way view counts are tabulated on Shorts. Under the new guidelines, Shorts views will count the number of times the video is played or replayed with no minimum watch time requirement. 

Previously, views were only counted if a video was played for a certain number of seconds. This new tabulation method is similar to how views are counted on TikTok and Meta's Reels, and will likely inflate view counts.

Money Report

news 14 mins ago

Small-cap benchmark Russell 2000 becomes first major U.S. stock measure to enter bear market

news 59 mins ago

FDA employee found out she'd been laid off by email at 5 a.m.: ‘I don't see how this benefits Americans at all'

"We got this feedback from creators that this is what they wanted. It's a way for them to better understand when their Shorts have been seen," YouTube Chief Product Officer Johanna Voolich said in a YouTube video. "It's useful for creators who post across multiple platforms."

WATCH: TikTok is a digital Trojan horse, says Hayman Capital's Kyle Bass

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us