Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

YouTube announces Gemini AI feature to target ads when viewers are most engaged

By Zach Vallese, CNBC

People walk by a YouTube logo as Google celebrates the 20th anniversary of the first video uploaded to YouTube, at the company’s corporate headquarters in San Bruno, California, on April 23, 2025.
Josh Edelson | AFP | Getty Images
  • YouTube on Wednesday announced a new tool that will allow advertisers to use Google's Gemini AI model to target ads to viewers when they are most engaged with a video. 
  • The artificial intelligence feature, called "Peak Points," identifies times when videos receive elevated levels of viewer attention and packages ads to be placed after those moments.
  • With Peak Points, Google is taking another step in monetizing AI at a time when many in Silicon Valley are prioritizing products over safety.

YouTube on Wednesday announced a new tool that will allow advertisers to use Google's Gemini AI model to target ads to viewers when they are most engaged with a video. 

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The artificial intelligence feature, called "Peak Points," identifies times when videos receive elevated levels of viewer attention and packages ads to be placed after those moments. Peak Points has the potential to enable more impressions and a higher click-through rate on YouTube, a primary metric that determines how creators earn money on the video platform.

Peak Points uses Google's Gemini AI to find the most engaged moment to place an ad.
YouTube
Peak Points uses Google's Gemini AI to find the most engaged moment to place an ad.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

YouTube said the AI model is trained by analyzing video elements such as frames and transcripts. Peak Points is currently in a pilot program and will be rolling out over the rest of the year.

The video service announced Peak Points at its YouTube Brandcast event in New York. Besides Peak Points, YouTube made other announcements geared toward advertisers. With Peak Points, Google is taking another step in monetizing AI at a time when many in Silicon Valley are prioritizing products over safety.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian takes minority stake in Chelsea FC women's team

news 51 mins ago

Trump-backed bill would eliminate taxes on tips: Here's what it could mean for you

WATCH: Google shares a buying opportunity after search decline fears, says KKM Financial's Jeff Kilburg

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us