‘You're broke': Why millionaire Ben Affleck told his 13-year-old son he had to work for $6,000 sneakers

After more than 40 years as a successful Hollywood actor, director and producer, Ben Affleck can afford pretty much whatever he wants. But the Oscar winner is quick to remind his kids that his millions aren't theirs to spend.

The 52-year-old father of three was spotted at a sneaker convention last week with his 13-year-old son, Samuel. When the boy picked up a pair of Dior Air Jordan 1 sneakers — with a whopping $6,000 price tag — Affleck was quick to let him know that he wouldn't be the one paying.

"That's a lot of lawns you've gotta mow there," Affleck told his son. "You just like those because they're expensive."

In a red carpet interview at SXSW this weekend, Affleck explained that making his kids work for their allowance helps curb some of their impulses to spend and teaches them the value of a dollar.

"That's what happens when you tell a motherf---er they have to mow a lawn," the "Air" star told Access Hollywood. "All of the sudden they don't want those shoes."

For Affleck, who told his son that he does "not need $1,000 shoes," it was important to give his kid a reminder about who pays the bills.

"He's like 'We have the money,'" Affleck said. "I'm like 'I have the money, you're broke!'"

Despite earning as much as $55 million a year as recently as 2020, Affleck still remembers grinding to make ends meet as a struggling actor early in his career. As a teenager, he shared a joint bank account with pal Matt Damon which the two would use to pay for auditions.

"We would work a little bit — do extra work, do a line here or there, the occasional Burger King commercial — and then take that money and put it in the account," he said in 2023.

Affleck isn't the only rich and famous dad telling his kids they have to work for their money. NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal has also told his children that his millions aren't theirs for the taking.

"My most famous rule is, in order to touch any of my cheese, you have to present me two degrees," he said in 2018. "As a father, I'm not going to give them handouts. They have to get a bachelor's and a master's."

