You Need to Earn Over $200,000 to Afford a Typical Home in These 8 U.S. Cities

Homeownership costs continue to squeeze out all but the richest buyers, and potential homeowners now need to earn $200,000 or more in eight U.S. cities to afford a typical home, a new study found.

U.S. mortgage payments are up by an average of 45.6% in the last year. And with interest rates for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hovering near 7%, homebuyers need to spend more just to keep up with rising financing costs, according to a new analysis by real estate platform Redfin.

On average, a homebuyer in the U.S. must earn $107,281 to afford a median monthly mortgage payment of $2,682, which is up from $73,668 a year ago, as of October, Redfin finds.

But homeownership costs also vary widely by market, with many cities requiring much more income to afford the monthly mortgage payments for a typical home. Out of the largest 100 metro areas in the U.S., these eight markets ranked as the least affordable, based on income needs.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

1. San Francisco

Median home price: $1,497,000

Income needed to afford a median-priced home: $402,821

2. San Jose, California

Median home price: $1,350,000

Income needed to afford a median-priced home: $363,265

3. Anaheim, California

Median home price: $945,000

Income needed to afford a median-priced home: $254,286

4. Oakland, California

Median home price: $920,000

Income needed to afford a median-priced home: $247,559

5. Los Angeles

Median home price: $823,500

Income needed to afford a median-priced home: $221,592

6. San Diego

Median home price: $790,000

Income needed to afford a median-priced home: $212,577

7. Oxnard, California

Median home price: $782,500

Income needed to afford a median-priced home: $210,559

8. Seattle

Median home price: $763,000

Income needed to afford a median-priced home: $205,312

With a chronic housing shortage and some of the wealthiest residents in the U.S., California contains many of the most expensive markets to buy a typical home, with seven requiring earnings of $200,000 or more.

New York City wasn't far behind on the list, ranking 11th overall. To afford a median-priced home in the Big Apple, you'd need an income of $178,942 to keep up with payments.

For the purposes of the study, mortgage payment affordability assumes that a given homebuyer spends no more than 30% of their income on housing — a common rule of thumb for budgeting expenses.

Median home prices are based on Redfin sales data between October 2021 and October 2022, and median mortgage payments assume the buyer made a 5% down payment. Mortgage rates are based on the average rates for October 2021 and October 2022, which are 3.1% and 6.9%, respectively.

Want to earn more and work less? Register for the free CNBC Make It: Your Money virtual event on Dec. 13 at 12 p.m. ET to learn from money masters like Kevin O'Leary how you can increase your earning power.

Don't miss: 3 in 5 Americans have made this money move—but it's 'not a good idea,' says lending expert