You Can Watch the Netflix Marvel Shows on Disney+ Starting March 16

Netflix's suite of Marvel-branded television shows will arrive on Disney+ in the U.S. March 16.

The shows, released between 2015 and 2019, were made before Disney decided to create its own slate of Marvel titles connected to its cinematic universe.

Netflix's license of the content has ended and rights have now reverted back to Disney.

With the release of these shows, Disney+ will make an update to the platform's existing parental controls.

Last month, eagle-eyed viewers spied a message on Netflix, which informed subscribers that "Daredevil," "Jessica Jones," "Luke Cage," "Iron Fist," "The Punisher" and "The Defenders" would only be available until March 1.

As part of the contract with Netflix, Disney was unable to use characters from these Marvel shows within its cinematic universe. However, that statute of limitations recently lifted and Disney brought back actor Charlie Cox as Matt Murdock, aka Daredevil, in the Sony co-production "Spider-Man: No Way Home," as well as Vincent D'Onofrio to reprise his role as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin, in the Disney+ series "Hawkeye."

Disney will also be adding "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." to the service. That series appeared on Disney's ABC network.

The company said Tuesday that with the release of these seven shows on Disney+ will come an update to the platform's existing parental controls. These shows have more violence and sexual content than other Marvel programs and movies Disney has created, and may not be suitable for younger kids.

These titles will also be made available on Disney+ in Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on March 16. "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." is already available in these markets. Disney said other markets will have access to these titles later this year.