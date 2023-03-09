You Can Live on This Cruise Ship for $30,000/Year

If you're thinking about moving into a new home or just looking for a change of scenery, you might want to consider this cruise around the world.

Life at Sea Cruises announced it is accepting reservations for its three-year world cruise. The trip will cover over 130,000 miles and visit 375 ports across 135 countries and seven continents.

According to a press release, the MV Gemini cruise ship has 400 cabins and room for up to 1,074 passengers. The ship features traditional amenities and includes a 24-hour on-call hospital with free medical visits.

With prices starting at $29,999 a year, buying into the cruise is cheaper than renting an apartment in New York City was last year. The cruise even offers payment options starting at $2,499 per month.

According to StreetEasy's rent index, the average cost of rent in NYC for 2022 was $3,207 a month or $38,484 a year. That's $8,484 more than the cruise costs per year and $708 more than the starting price for the monthly payment plans.

Residents can choose cabins ranging from interior rooms that have virtual views and ocean-view staterooms to balcony suites.

Tenants will also get to take advantage of additional tax benefits when working as international residents aboard the ship. According to the Social Security Administration, the United States has agreements with countries all over the world that help citizens or residents who are exempt from foreign social security taxes avoid double taxation while working abroad.

Each stop of the ship's itinerary will include multiple days in port. The three-year voyage will start in Istanbul on November 1, 2023, with pickups in Barcelona and Miami.

