How to Make Your Instagram Feed Look Less Like TikTok

Instagram is testing a full-screen feed and prioritizing video content, causing backlash from users.

"Strop trying to be TikTok I just want to see cute photos of my friends," Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian posted Monday.

Here's how to streamline your Instagram feed and only see content from accounts you choose.

Instagram is catching heat for copying rival TikTok.

On Monday, Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian both posted stories that read: "Make Instagram Instagram Again. Strop trying to be tiktok I just want to see cute photos of my friends."

Over the last week, you may have noticed more Reels on your Instagram feed and less engagement on your posts. Instead of just showing you posts of accounts you follow, Instagram algorithm changes are cluttering feeds with suggested videos.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Instagram head Adam Mosseri published a video on Tuesday morning addressing UI changes the company has been experimenting with.

The social platform is testing a full-screen feed, rather than its original square feed, and it's also shifting priority to video content as "more and more of Instagram is going to become video over time," Mosseri said.

As Instagram works out these new design features, you can easily opt-out by changing your feed view so that you only see the accounts you want to.

Here's what to do:

Open Instagram on your phone.

Tap the "Instagram" logo in the upper left-hand corner.

Click "Following" to see content from the accounts you follow.

To streamline your feed further, you can create a list of "Favorite" accounts you want to see.

Click "Favorites" to see content from accounts you've favorited.

To update your "Favorites" list, click the menu icon in the upper right-hand corner.

Find the profile of an account you want to make a "Favorite" and click "Add."

Now you'll see a feed with your "Favorite" accounts. You'll be able to tell you've labeled these accounts as "Favorites" if they have an orange-red star on the upper right-hand corner of their post.

To remove an account from "Favorites," click the menu button on the upper right-hand corner of the post that looks like three dots.

Tap "Remove from favorites."

That's it!