Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Ye Escorted Out of Skechers Office in Los Angeles After He Showed Up Unannounced

By Mike Calia,CNBC

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters
  • Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Los Angeles office of shoe maker Skechers, the company said.
  • The incident comes after Adidas terminated its relationship with the fallen rapper and fashion mogul over his recent antisemitic and racist remarks.

Ye, who is also known as Kanye West, was escorted out of the Los Angeles office of shoe maker Skechers, the company said Wednesday afternoon, as the fallen rapper and fashion mogul continues to face fallout from his recent antisemitic remarks.

Ye showed up unannounced and was escorted out of the building by two executives, the company said.

"Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech," the company said in a statement. "The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Several companies and organizations have condemned Ye over his recent racist and antisemitic remarks. The Skechers incident comes a day after Adidas severed its relationship with him. Also Tuesday, Foot Locker and Gap said they would immediately remove products from Ye's Yeezy line from their stores, saying they do not tolerate antisemitism.

Forbes said Ye lost his billionaire status when Adidas cut ties with him, adding that his net worth dropped to $400 million, which comes from his music catalog, real estate and his 5% stake in ex-wife Kim Kardashian's shapewear company, Skims. Forbes said his Adidas deal added $1.5 billion to his net worth.

Read Skechers' statement below:

Money Report

news 20 mins ago

Microsoft Exec Says Gaming Is ‘Somewhat Resilient' to Economic Weakness

news 31 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Meta Platforms, ServiceNow, Align Technology and More

Skechers USA, Inc., The Comfort Technology Company™, stated Kanye West – also referred to as Ye – arrived unannounced and without invitation at one of Skechers' corporate offices in Los Angeles. Considering Ye was engaged in unauthorized filming, two Skechers executives escorted him and his party from the building after a brief conversation. Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West. We condemn his recent divisive remarks and do not tolerate antisemitism or any other form of hate speech. The Company would like to again stress that West showed up unannounced and uninvited to Skechers corporate offices.

–CNBC's Jessica Golden contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us