Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

WWDC25 live updates: Apple to announce iOS 26, AI developments

By Kif Leswing, CNBC

Apple CEO Tim Cook delivers remarks at the start of the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 10, 2024 in Cupertino, California. Apple will announce plans to incorporate artificial intelligence (AI) into Apple software and hardware. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

This is CNBC's coverage of Apple's 2025 Worldwide Developer Conference announcements.

What you need to know:

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • Apple is holding its Worldwide Developers Conference on Monday at its headquarters in Cupertino, California.
  • At WWDC, Apple and CEO Tim Cook will announce new versions of its operating systems for iPhones, iPads, Macs and other platforms.
  • The iPhone maker will also update developers and users on changes and improvements to Apple Intelligence, its AI software that has had a rocky first year.
  • Apple doesn't usually release a lot of new hardware at its developer's conference, but the new software and features it reveals will be released for existing hardware in the fall, alongside the company's next iPhone launch.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Apple Music adds new features, including lyrics translation

Apple said it's bringing lyrics translation to it Apple Music service to help users around the world sing, despite language barriers.

The company also announced a new DJ-like feature called Automix that uses artificial intelligence to meet users' music tastes. Users can also now pin favorite albums, playlists and artists to their library.

Money Report

news 44 mins ago

OpenAI hits $10 billion in annual recurring revenue fueled by ChatGPT growth

news 49 mins ago

Topgolf Callaway stock jumps 11% after director scoops up more than $2 million worth of shares

— Samantha Subin

Apple adds new features to CarPlay

Apple Carplay
Source: Apple
Apple Carplay

Apple is also bringing new updates to its CarPlay offering, including an updated widget interface.

The update includes a new design allowing users to see directions and other features when a call comes through.

— Samantha Subin

Apple brings together its operating system names to simply 26

Thomas Fuller | SOPA Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Apple is changing the style of its names of operating systems for all of its devices.

To reflect the majority of the year when these software updates will be available to customers, the company will release iOS 26, watchOS 26, tvOS 26, macOS 26, visionOS 26 and iPadOS 26, Craig Federighi, Apple's senior vice president of software engineering, said at WWDC.

The unification will address the difference in operating system names that has persisted for years. Today, Apple provides iOS 18 to the iPhone, iPadOS 18 to the iPad, watchOS 11 to its wrist wearable, tvOS 18 for the Apple TV, macOS Sequoia for the Mac computers and visionOS 2 for the first-generation Vision Pro. —Jordan Novet

Apple announces first new iPhone operating system redesign since 2013

Apple iOS 26 redesign
Source: Apple
Apple iOS 26 redesign

Apple just announced a new operating system that features its first major iOS redesign since 2013.

Alan Dye, Apple's vice president of human interface, said the new operating system is inspired by the Vision Pro. The company is calling the new look "Liquid Glass"

— Samantha Subin

Planned software updates draw a crowd

Over 225,000 people were waiting to join Apple's livestream of its WWDC event on YouTube.

That makes the conference a smaller draw than the iPhone maker's September hardware events in 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023 and 2024.

After the stream began and CEO Tim Cook stopped talking, the audience surged past the 600,000 mark. —Jordan Novet

We're here at Apple Park

Kif Leswing

We're here at Apple Park, the company's campus, alongside thousands of developers, to see what Apple is planning for its next operating systems.

The rainbow-colored stage inside Apple's campus.
Kif Leswing
The rainbow-colored stage inside Apple's campus.
Kif Leswing

The campus is set up like it has been for the past few years: Big movie screens are set up in one of the company's four-story atriums. This means that the presentation will likely be pre-recorded, as it has been since the pandemic. Apple CEO Tim Cook is expected to give some remarks before the video starts. — Kif Leswing

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us