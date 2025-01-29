Money Report

World's largest sovereign wealth fund reports $222 billion annual profit on tech rally

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

Nicolai Tangen, CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management, at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on Jan. 22, 2025.
Stefan Wermuth | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Norway’s gigantic sovereign wealth fund posted a full-year profit of 2.5 trillion kroner ($222.4 billion) on Wednesday.
  • Norges Bank Investment Management, which manages the fund, said the returns were driven by the AI boom that drove tech stocks higher in 2024.
  • The fund’s return on investment came in at 13% for the year.

Norway's sovereign wealth fund — the largest of its kind in the world — posted full-year profit of 2.5 trillion kroner ($222.4 billion) on Wednesday, fueled by a tech rally.

Its return on investment came in at 13% for the year, 45 basis points lower than the return on the fund's benchmark index.

Speaking at a press conference on Wednesday, Norges Bank Investment Management (NBIM) Deputy CEO Trond Grande described a "very, very strong year for equities" as the biggest driver of the fund's return in 2024.

More specifically, he noted returns had been driven by certain sectors, particularly as a result of a boom in tech stocks.

"Tech [has been] really strong, driven by AI, and also financials due to interest rates being higher for longer," he said.

This breaking news story is being updated.

