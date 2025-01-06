Winter storm disrupts thousands of U.S. flights

More than 4,000 U.S. flights were delayed and over 1,000 were canceled as a winter storm moved eastward.

The winter storm was set to dump about a foot of snow on areas around Washington, D.C.

The worst of the disruptions were centered in and around Washington, D.C., but flights were delayed around as far west as Dallas.

Thousands of flights were disrupted Monday as a winter storm moved eastward, snarling air travel in the eastern U.S.

By 1:45 p.m. ET, more than 4,300 U.S. flights were delayed while another 1,880 were canceled, according to flight tracker FlightAware.

The storm, which was moving from the Ohio Valley to the mid-Atlantic, was set to dump as much as a foot of snow in the Washington, D.C., area, though cold weather stretched through the southern U.S., according to federal forecasters.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

More than 250 flights, or two-thirds of the day's schedule, were canceled at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, while about a third of the scheduled flights were canceled at each Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Each of the major New York-area airports had more than 100 flight delays, FlightAware tallies showed, and there were significant slowdowns at other major airports like Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O'Hare International Airport.

United, Southwest, American and other airlines waived change fees and fare differences for travelers affected by the storm.