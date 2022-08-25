Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Williams-Sonoma Will Soon Launch a Collaboration With Roblox, Says the Home Retailer's CEO

By Kevin Stankiewicz, CNBC

John Chiala | CNBC
  • Williams-Sonoma will soon jump into the virtual world through a collaboration with Roblox, the home retailer's CEO, Laura Alber, told CNBC's Jim Cramer.
  • Roblox is a video-game company that's especially popular among kids.

Williams-Sonoma CEO Laura Alber told CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday that the home retailer will soon jump into the virtual world through a collaboration with Roblox, a video-game company that's especially popular among kids.

Alber's announcement came one day after Williams-Sonoma — owner of the Pottery Barn and West Elm brands — reported better-than-expected second-quarter earnings and comparable brand revenue growth. Shares rose 2.2% Thursday as investors cheered the results.

"West Elm is going to be the first home furnishings retailer to provide digital furniture and be a partner with Roblox," Alber said on "Mad Money." "I am just so excited to see what that looks and opening up that new world for us."

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The partnership is set to go live later this year, and sales of West Elm-branded digital products will generate revenue for the company, a Williams-Sonoma spokesperson told CNBC.

Other companies that have announced tie-ups with Roblox to help introduce their brands to younger audiences include Nike and Gucci, which is owned by French luxury retail group Kering.

Click here to download Jim Cramer's Guide to Investing at no cost to help you build long-term wealth and invest smarter.

Money Report

business 16 mins ago

Which Website Has the Cheapest Hotel Rates? A New Study Compared Prices to Find Out

business 16 mins ago

A Closely-Watched Bitcoin Metric Is Pointing to a Possible Price Bottom for the Cryptocurrency

Sign up now for the CNBC Investing Club to follow Jim Cramer's every move in the market.

Disclaimer

Questions for Cramer?
Call Cramer: 1-800-743-CNBC

Want to take a deep dive into Cramer's world? Hit him up!
Mad Money Twitter - Jim Cramer Twitter - Facebook - Instagram

Questions, comments, suggestions for the "Mad Money" website? madcap@cnbc.com

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint LX News Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us