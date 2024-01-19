Wife finds husband's stacks of dirty dishes—viral 3-word note made it OK: ‘She is seeing positive, noble intentions,' therapist says

When Susan Lehman, 43, woke up to a sink full of dirty dishes, her knee-jerk reaction was anger.

"My husband had people over for a big game last night and look at all these freaking dishes in the sink," Lehman says on a TikTok video. She pans her camera to the mess her partner left overnight.

But then she spots something that gives her pause: a note from her husband. On it is an arrow pointing to the pile of pots and pans which reads "I got it!"

Her attitude immediately changed. "What a good guy," she says in the viral video. "Just because he left me the note makes me want to tackle it. I have morning energy. It's fine. I just love that he acknowledges that he left a mess in the sink."

Lehman is visibly giddy. "We've come so far."

Comments on the video ranged from positive to antagonistic.

One read, "Love the communication!" while another said, "The bare minimum fr. i prefer to die alone."

Whether or not he should or shouldn't have done the dishes is not the point, though, says Lisa Marie Bobby, a relationship psychologist and founder of Growing Self Counseling & Coaching in Denver.

"The most important thing is how the person in the relationship feels about the situation," Bobby says. "She experienced it as being a very positive thing that was indicative of all the positive growth and change they've made together as a couple."

'She is seeing positive, noble intentions'

The sentiment behind the action shows that Lehman's husband is thinking about how she feels.

"I think that note was recognition that this is really important to you ," Bobby says. "Recognition that it is my job. And communication and acknowledgement that I know that this could upset you."

And instead of being frustrated that the dishes are not done, Lehman chose to see the consideration her husband was trying to express.

"Through her filter she is giving him grace," Bobby says. "She is seeing positive, noble intentions. She is expressing gratitude for his proactive communication."

In a perfect world, Bobby says, your partner would do everything you want them to do. But, no relationship exists in that environment. That's why it's important to celebrate positive growth.

"This is reflective of the type of mindset that having a healthy relationship requires," she says.

