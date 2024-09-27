Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Why U.S. auto factories are so unproductive

By Robert Ferris,CNBC

Workers assemble second-generation R1 vehicles at electric auto maker Rivian’s manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, U.S. June 21, 2024. 
Joel Angel Juarez | Reuters

Automotive factories throughout the United States and around the world are not producing nearly as many cars as they need to in order to be profitable. A mixture of factors are driving down productivity, but two stand out.

First, new car demand simply hasn't snapped back to pre-pandemic levels. A record 17.5 million cars sold in the U.S. in 2016, according to forecasting firm GlobalData. That trickled down to about 17 million by 2019. But in the pandemic, the number plummeted to a 2022 low of 13.8 million. Those sales have only partially recovered — and are expected to be just shy of 16 million units in 2024.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

High prices are keeping customers away or sending them to used markets, said GlobalData's Global Vice President of Automotive Research Jeff Schuster.

"That cost pressure isn't necessarily going to fully go away, which is why we don't believe demand is going to get back to where it was," he said.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

The second factor is the transition to electric vehicles.

"The market of electric vehicles was supposed to bloom in the 2020s, and it just hasn't occurred to that level yet," said Sam Fiorani, vice president of global vehicle forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions. "We have all these plants that are ready to build 200,000 or 300,000 electric vehicles and nobody to buy them. So we're waiting for the market to show up."

Automakers face a puzzle they have never encountered before — designing vehicles, supply chains and factories to accommodate multiple powertrains.

Money Report

news 55 mins ago

32-year-old gave up on buying a home in LA after mortgage costs surged: ‘Even a modest condo costs close to $1 million'

news 1 hour ago

U.S. crude oil heads for weekly loss as Saudi supplies look set to return

For more than a century, nearly all cars ran on gasoline. Automakers were hoping for a clean jump to a world where all cars ran on batteries. But the transition to electrification has been a lot messier than expected.

"I've been at this for over 35 years," said Michael Robinet, executive director, automotive consulting, at S&P Global Mobility. "I can never remember a period like this — with so many possibilities up in the air that could really change the trajectory of the industry."

Watch the video to learn more.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us