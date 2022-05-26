Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
business

Why Kevin O'Leary Says Every Teen Should Invest Part of Their Summer Job Income

By Nicolas Vega, CNBC

Mark Davis | Getty Images Entertainment | Getty Images

For teens and college-aged young adults who are working this summer, it's not too early to start thinking about retirement.

That's according to "Shark Tank" judge and O'Shares ETFs chairman Kevin O'Leary, who says that even before he became Mr. Wonderful, he always had an eye on his financial future.

"Even at the age of 18, I was learning how to invest," O'Leary tells CNBC make It. "It's a great thing to do."

No matter how much money he was making — O'Leary says he laid bricks, collected garbage, washed trucks and worked in a warehouse to earn $10 to $12 per hour — the now-67-year-old entrepreneur was diligent in putting 10% to 15% of his earnings into index funds like the S&P 500.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

"If you start doing it when you're 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, by the time you're 65... you'd have about a million and a half in the bank, which is what you want when you're going into retirement," he says. "When you start doing that at an early age, it's a big upside for you down the road."

Having adequate retirement savings is crucial if you want to live off of it for the rest of your life.

To get there, "the key is discipline," O'Leary says. "You're going to get paid something, and you should take a portion of that and invest it."

Money Report

business 4 hours ago

Apple Union Push Faces Setback as Atlanta Organizers Withdraw Vote Bid, Citing Alleged Intimidation, Rising Covid Cases

business 7 hours ago

This Is What's Next for Terra as the Failed Crypto Project Attempts a New Path Forward

Legendary investors like Warren Buffett have also long touted index funds, which hold every stock in an index, as the best way for most people to invest. Buffett previously told CNBC that for people looking to build their retirement savings, diversified index funds make "the most sense practically all of the time."

"Consistently buy an S&P 500 low-cost index fund," Buffett said in 2017. "Keep buying it through thick and thin, and especially through thin."

Disclosure: CNBC owns the exclusive off-network cable rights to "Shark Tank."

Sign up now: Get smarter about your money and career with our weekly newsletter

Don't miss: Warren Buffett says 'monkeys' could do as good a job investing as Wall Street financial advisors

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

business
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us