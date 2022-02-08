Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

WHO Says New Omicron BA.2 Subvariant Will Rise Globally, But Scientists Don't Know If It Can Reinfect People

By Spencer Kimball, CNBC

Denis Balibouse | Reuters
  • WHO official Maria Van Kerkhove said the omicron subvariant BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1, currently the dominant version of omicron worldwide, and will likely become more common.
  • Dr. Abdi Mahamud, the WHO's Covid incident manager, said it's unclear whether BA.2 can reinfect people who previously had BA.1.
  • Van Kerkhove emphasized that there's no indication of a difference in illness severity between BA.2 and BA.1, though she noted that research is ongoing.

The World Health Organization expects a more transmissible version of omicron to increase in circulation around the world, though it's not yet clear if the subvariant can reinfect people who caught an earlier version of the omicron strain.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO's Covid-19 technical lead, said Tuesday the global health agency is tracking four different versions of omicron. Van Kerkhove said the BA.2 subvariant, which is more contagious than the currently dominant BA.1 version, will likely become more common.

"BA.2 is more transmissible than BA.1 so we expect to see BA.2 increasing in detection around the world," Van Kerkhove said during a question and answer session livestreamed on WHO's social media platforms Tuesday.

Read CNBC's latest global coverage of the Covid pandemic:

WHO says omicron BA.2 subvariant will rise globally, but it's unclear if it can reinfect people

Pfizer CEO says chances are 'very high' FDA will approve low-dose Covid shots for kids under 5

Johnson & Johnson plant pauses Covid vaccine production, report says

Pfizer expects $54 billion in 2022 sales on Covid vaccine and treatment pill

Though rare, Moderna Covid vaccine recipients have higher risk of heart inflammation than Pfizer

Moderna's Covid vaccine for teens awaits OK as regulators review heart inflammation risk

Merck expects to sell $5 billion to $6 billion of its new Covid treatment pill in 2022

These countries have the lowest Covid vaccination rates in the world

The WHO is monitoring BA.2 to see if the subvariant causes an increase of new infections in countries that saw a rapid increase and then a sharp decline in omicron cases, Van Kerkhove said.

Van Kerkhove emphasized that there's no indication of a difference in the severity of infections caused by either subvariant, though she noted that research is ongoing. Omicron generally doesn't make people as sick as the alpha and delta variants, though it does spread faster.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

Money Report

politics 41 mins ago

Brits Brace for ‘Perfect Storm' of Tax Rises, Spiraling Inflation and an Energy Crisis

United States 2 hours ago

European Markets Head for Buoyant Open Ahead of U.S. Inflation Data

Researchers in Denmark have found found that BA.2 is about 1.5 times more transmissible than BA.1 and it is more adept at infecting people who are vaccinated and even boosted. However, people who are fully vaccinated are less likely to spread it than the unvaccinated.

Van Kerkhove said the shots remain highly effective at preventing severe disease and death, though they don't prevent all infections. She called on people to get vaccinated and wear masks indoors.

Dr. Abdi Mahamud, the WHO's Covid incident manager, said it's unclear whether BA.2 can reinfect people who previously had BA.1.

That could have a significant impact on how much the virus is able to spread. A study in the U.K. found that two-thirds of people who caught omicron said they had Covid before.

Most states in the U.S. have confirmed the presence of BA.2, though it's circulating at a low level with 460 total cases confirmed so far, according to an international data base that tracks Covid variants.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusbusinesspoliticsUS: NewsBusiness News
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds NBCLX Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Contests
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us