Trump withdraws nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik for U.N. ambassador

President Donald Trump on Thursday withdrew his nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump cited the razor-thin majority that Republicans hold in the House of Representatives for his decision to pull Stefanik's name from consideration by the Senate for the U.N. post.

The vote of the New York Republican Stefanik since the beginning of Trump's term in January has repeatedly been crucial in helping the GOP caucus pass key legislation.

The full Senate for nearly two months had held off on voting on her ambassadorship nomination, after it was recommended by the Foreign Relations Committee, because of concerns that her leaving the House would threaten Trump's legislative agenda.

Trump, in a social media post Thursday, wrote, "As we advance our America First Agenda, it is essential that we maintain EVERY Republican Seat in Congress."

"We must be unified to accomplish our Mission, and Elise Stefanik has been a vital part of our efforts from the very beginning," Trump wrote in the Truth Social post. "With a very tight Majority, I don't want to take a chance on anyone else running for Elise's seat."

Trump did not say who he would now nominate for the U.N. ambassador slot.

But, he wrote, "There are others that can do a good job at the United Nations."

"Therefore, Elise will stay in Congress, rejoin the House Leadership Team, and continue to fight for our amazing American People," Trump said.

Stefanik previously was chair of the House Republican Conference, the No. 4 leadership position in the chamber, but resigned that role after Trump nominated her for the U.N. ambassadorship.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., in a tweet, said he would invite Stefanik "to return to the leadership table immediately."