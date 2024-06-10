What you'll pay in every U.S. state in hidden homeownership costs: It's like ‘buying a used car every year'

If you're thinking about buying a home, you might want to tack on an extra $1,510 as part of your estimated monthly expenses.

That's how much the average "hidden costs" of homeownership will set you back for a median-priced U.S. home worth $436,291, according to a new analysis by Bankrate. That works out to $18,118 annually, on top of what you'd already owe for mortgage payments.

Hidden costs include property taxes, homeowners insurance, home maintenance costs, as well as electricity, internet and cable bills, per Bankrate's study. Those costs aren't fixed either, as they have risen by 26% in the last four years.

"The [hidden] costs of owning a home are at the same level as buying a used car every year," says Bankrate analyst Jeff Ostrowski. Considering that these costs grow over time, you'll need a "cushion in your monthly budget" to afford them, he says.

While many online mortgage calculators include property taxes and homeowner insurance as part of a bundled mortgage payment estimate, not all do. And most calculators exclude other hidden costs like repairs or utilities.

As such, at least some of the hidden costs can be overlooked when budgeting for a new home. This can result in homeowners spending all of their spare cash on home expenses, which can make them "house poor."

Hidden home costs vary widely by state

In states with some of the highest home prices in the country — Hawaii, California, Massachusetts — average annual hidden costs total more than $26,000, which is over $2,100 per month. In Hawaii, the total is $29,015, the highest of all states.

However, there is a big spread between states, especially in the Southeast, where homes are cheaper. In Kentucky, hidden costs average $11,559 — the lowest of all states and roughly a third of what they cost in Hawaii.

To calculate average hidden costs, the study used various data sources for each type of expense. To determine 2024 prices, some of the amounts were adjusted using Consumer Price Index data.

Bankrate's analysis doesn't include other possible hidden costs, like private mortgage insurance, HOA fees, pest control and closing costs, so the total expense could be even higher than the estimates provided.

Here's a look at the average hidden cost in owning a single-family home, in every U.S. state.

Alabama

Annual cost: $12,258

$12,258 Monthly cost: $1,022

Alaska

Annual cost: $18,291

$18,291 Monthly cost: $1,524

Arizona

Annual cost: $16,373

$16,373 Monthly cost: $1,364

Arkansas

Annual cost: $11,692

$11,692 Monthly cost: $974

California

Annual cost: $28,790

$28,790 Monthly cost: $2,399

Colorado

Annual cost: $21,038

$21,038 Monthly cost: $1,753

Connecticut

Annual cost: $23,515

$23,515 Monthly cost: $1,960

Delaware

Annual cost: $14,785

$14,785 Monthly cost: $1,232

Florida

Annual cost: $19,182

$19,182 Monthly cost: $1,599

Georgia

Annual cost: $16,035

$16,035 Monthly cost: $1,336

Hawaii

Annual cost: $29,015

$29,015 Monthly cost: $2,418

Idaho

Annual cost: $16,197

$16,197 Monthly cost: $1,350

Illinois

Annual cost: $16,205

$16,205 Monthly cost: $1,350

Indiana

Annual cost: $12,259

$12,259 Monthly cost: $1,022

Iowa

Annual cost: $12,448

$12,448 Monthly cost: $1,037

Kansas

Annual cost: $14,012

$14,012 Monthly cost: $1,168

Kentucky

Annual cost: $11,559

$11,559 Monthly cost: $963

Louisiana

Annual cost: $12,593

$12,593 Monthly cost: $1,049

Maine

Annual cost: $17,110

$17,110 Monthly cost: $1,426

Maryland

Annual cost: $19,712

$19,712 Monthly cost: $1,643

Massachusetts

Annual cost: $26,313

$26,313 Monthly cost: $2,198

Michigan

Annual cost: $13,235

$13,235 Monthly cost: $1,103

Minnesota

Annual cost: $16,217

$16,217 Monthly cost: $1,351

Mississippi

Annual cost: $11,881

$11,881 Monthly cost: $990

Missouri

Annual cost: $12,639

$12,639 Monthly cost: $1,053

Montana

Annual cost: $18,081

$18,081 Monthly cost: $1,507

Nebraska

Annual cost: $14,946

$14,946 Monthly cost: $1,246

Nevada

Annual cost: $16,636

$16,636 Monthly cost: $1,386

New Hampshire

Annual cost: $23,256

$23,256 Monthly cost: $1,938

New Jersey

Annual cost: $25,573

$25,573 Monthly cost: $2,131

New Mexico

Annual cost: $13,533

$13,533 Monthly cost: $1,128

New York

Annual cost: $22,807

$22,807 Monthly cost: $1,901

North Carolina

Annual cost: $14,647

$14,647 Monthly cost: $1,221

North Dakota

Annual cost: $13,375

$13,375 Monthly cost: $1,115

Ohio

Annual cost: $12,975

$12,975 Monthly cost: $1,081

Oklahoma

Annual cost: $12,642

$12,642 Monthly cost: $1,054

Oregon

Annual cost: $19,221

$19,221 Monthly cost: $1,602

Pennsylvania

Annual cost: $14,983

$14,983 Monthly cost: $1,249

Rhode Island

Annual cost: $21,994

$21,994 Monthly cost: $1,833

South Carolina

Annual cost: $15,065

$15,065 Monthly cost: $1,255

South Dakota

Annual cost: $14,581

$14,581 Monthly cost: $1,215

Tennessee

Annual cost: $14,662

$14,662 Monthly cost: $1,222

Texas

Annual cost: $18,036

$18,036 Monthly cost: $1,503

Utah

Annual cost: $19,137

$19,137 Monthly cost: $1,595

Vermont

Annual cost: $19,836

$19,836 Monthly cost: $1,653

Virginia

Annual cost: $17,647

$17,647 Monthly cost: $1,471

Washington

Annual cost: $23,365

$23,365 Monthly cost: $1,947

West Virginia

Annual cost: $12,656

$12,656 Monthly cost: $1,055

Wisconsin

Annual cost: $14,508

$14,508 Monthly cost: $1,209

Wyoming

Annual cost: $15,420

$15,420 Monthly cost: $1,285

