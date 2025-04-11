Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Wells Fargo reports stronger-than-expected earnings, CEO calls for ‘timely' trade resolution

By Yun Li, CNBC

A Wells Fargo Bank branch is seen in New York City on March 17, 2020.
Jeenah Moon | Reuters

Wells Fargo on Friday reported an increase in quarterly earnings on the back of stable income from investment banking and wealth management.

Here's what the bank reported for the first quarter compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by LSEG:

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE
  • Adjusted earnings per share: $1.39, 16% higher year over year and beating the $1.24 estimate.
  • Revenue: $20.15 billion versus $20.75 billion expected

Shares of Wells Fargo dipped 1% in pre-market trading after the results.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Net interest income, a key measure of what a bank makes on loans, fell 6% year over year to $11.50 billion. Non-interest income, which includes investment banking fees, brokerage commissions and advisory fees, rose 1% to $8.65 billion from last year's $8.54 billion.

CEO Charlie Scharf highlighted the uncertainty in the economy brought on by the Trump administration's actions to reorient global trade, calling for a timely resolution.

"We support the administration's willingness to look at barriers to fair trade for the United States, though there are certainly risks associated with such significant actions," Scharf said in a statement. "Timely resolution which benefits the U.S. would be good for businesses, consumers, and the markets. We expect continued volatility and uncertainty and are prepared for a slower economic environment in 2025, but the actual outcome will be dependent on the results and timing of the policy changes."

Money Report

news 6 mins ago

Op-ed: Regulated finance needs to build trust with Gen Z

news 18 mins ago

Jamie Dimon says he expects S&P 500 earnings estimates to fall as companies pull guidance

Wells Fargo bought back 44.5 million of its own shares, worth $3.5 billion, in first quarter.

The San Francisco-based lender set aside $932 million as provision for credit losses, which included a decrease in the allowance for credit losses.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us