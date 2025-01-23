WEF live blog: President Trump set to address WEF as the world looks for policy clues

This is CNBC's live blog covering the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, in 2025.

LONDON — Welcome to CNBC's live blog covering Day 4 of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. We'll bring you all the latest news, views and action from WEF throughout the day.

The big event on Thursday will be President Donald Trump's keynote address this afternoon. The newly inaugurated president is due to address WEF via video link at 5 p.m. Davos time.

The world will be listening closely for any details on his pledge to introduce universal tariffs on goods imported to the U.S., and for his position on major geopolitical and economic issues such as the Ukraine-Russia war, the future of Israeli-Palestinian relations and America's economic rivalry with China.

Other high-profile figures due to speak on Thursday include Javier Milei, the president of Argentina, who's addressing delegates at 10:15 a.m. local time.

CNBC guest highlights include Germany's Finance Minister Jörg Kukies, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, and Mathias Cormann, the secretary-general of the OECD. We'll also speak to the CEOs of Vestas, Schneider Electric, Siemens, Rio Tinto, Carlsberg and SAP.

CNBC-moderated panels include a debate on the technology revolution featuring Antonio Neri, the CEO of Hewlett Packard, as well as the CEOs of Octopus Energy and iGenius.

Infosys has de-risked its reliance on U.S. work permits, CEO says

Infosys, an Indian technology outsourcing firm, has lowered the risk it faces from any potential curbs to U.S. work permits, according to its chief executive.

Salil Parekh, chief executive of the tech giant, said the company had adopted a three-pronged strategy to prevent disruption to its business in case President Donald Trump acts on his threat to curb immigration.

"Over the past five to six years there's been a change to the way the company operates," Parekh told CNBC at Davos. "We've built what I would call a resilient model."

The Infosys chief said that 60% of its 40,000-strong U.S.-based employees are not dependent on H-1B visas, the U.S. work permit. He also pointed out that the company now employs 8,000 people in Canada and 2,000 in Mexico as part of its "near-shore centers."

Lastly, Parekh said Infosys now performs more work offshore — remotely from India — than before.

Standing alongside the technology chief executives of Oracle, ChatGPT-maker OpenAI and Softbank, Trump said Tuesday that he is taking a more nuanced view of the U.S. work permit program and is open to more qualified immigrants coming into the U.S.

"We have to let really competent people, great people, come into our country," Trump said of engineering employees at tech giant Oracle and OpenAI.

— Ganesh Rao

WEF keynote speakers and highlights on Thursday

WEF panels will cover themes ranging from "Defending the Cyber Frontlines" to Ukraine's future, financial fragmentation, tariffs and the Middle East.

— Holly Ellyatt

CNBC guest highlights for Thursday

On the corporate front, the CEOs of Vestas, SAP and Schneider Electric will be speaking to CNBC Thursday, as well as the Siemens, Carlsberg and Sanofi bosses.

Germany's Finance Minister Jörg Kukies, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and the OECD's Mathias Cormann will also be interviewed.

CNBC-moderated panels include a debate on the technology revolution, featuring Antonio Neri, the CEO of HP, as well as the CEOs of Octopus Energy and iGenius.

— Holly Ellyatt