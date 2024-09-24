Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Dow and S&P 500 posted fresh records Tuesday, and what's on the radar for the next session.

The staples

CNBC TV's Dominic Chu reports on consumer staples in Wednesday's edition of "Sectornomics."

Consumer staples are right in the middle, ranked in sixth place among the 11 S&P sectors. In 2024, it's up about 16%.

Walmart is the top performing stock in the sector, up 53% this year.

Kellanova ranks second, up 44% in 2024.

Costco is third, up 36.6% year to date.

At the bottom: Walgreens, Dollar Tree and Lamb Weston. Each of those names have been hit pretty hard this year. Lamb Weston is down 40% in 2024, while Dollar Tree is off about 50%. Walgreens is down 67% year to date.

China

We'll be watching for a follow-through after a big day for the Chinese ETFs. Beijing issued a series of stimulus measures aimed at propping up the economy, and stocks tied to the country jumped.

The KraneShares China Internet ETF (KWEB) jumped 10.3% Tuesday. It is 8% from the May 52-week high. In the past week, it is up 16%.

The iShares MSCI China ETF (MCHI) was up about 9% Tuesday. It is 1% from the May 17 high. It is up around 14% in a week.

The iShares China Large-Cap ETF (FXI) was up 9.8% Tuesday, and it hit a 52-week high. It is up 15% in a week.

Copper

It is up 12.5% in the last six weeks.

Copper's movements sometimes follow China as that country is generally seen as a big buyer of the commodity.

Newmont is now at a 27-month high after jumping 2.5% Tuesday. It is up 31% in three months.

Micron earnings are due after the bell