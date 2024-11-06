Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as Wall Street awaited the results of the U.S. election, and what's on the radar for the next session.

On this election night, here's where we stand

The S&P 500 is up 21.2% year to date, closing at 5,782.76 on Tuesday. It stands 1.63% from the 52-week high.

The Nasdaq Composite is up 22.8% year to date, ending the day at 18,439.17. The index is 1.84% from the high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is up 12% year to date, and closed at 42,221.88. It's 2.55% from the high.

The Russell 2000 is up 11.5% year to date. The index is 1.7% from the high.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Trump Media & Technology Group

Former President Donald Trump's social media company reported a loss of $19.2 million dollars in the third quarter.

Trump Media shares were volatile in trading Tuesday and finished down nearly 1.2%. Shares are higher in extended trading on election night, however.

Bonds

Bitcoin

At around 7:10 p.m. on the East Coast, bitcoin is trading at about $69,700.

It is up about 65% so far in 2024.

Here are some key earnings due Wednesday

CVS Health is down 4.3% in the past three months. The latest quarterly numbers come out before the bell. The stock is 33% from the January high.

Toyota Motors is up 3.8% in three months. The stock is 31.5% from the March high.

Honda is up 4.4% in the past three months. The stock is 20% from the March high.

Macerich is a real estate investment trust that owns shopping centers. The stock is up 32% in three months, just off the high hit last week.

Owens Corning is up 11% in three months. Shares are 4.6% from the 52-week high.

In the afternoon