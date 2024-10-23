Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the Dow and S&P 500 slipped for a second day, and what's on the radar for the next session.

The 10-year Treasury yield

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Starbucks

We'll continue to follow Starbucks all day Wednesday.

The stock is down 4% in extended trading. The coffee chain issued preliminary quarterly results, with full details coming next week.

The company is suspending guidance for fiscal 2025.

Starbucks is seeing sliding same-store sales.

The company did raise the dividend to keep investors interested in the stock. Starbucks said it would boost its dividend to 61 cents per share, up from 57 cents.

McDonald's

CNBC will also closely follow another big restaurant chain on Wednesday: McDonald's.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported it was alerted to 49 E. coli cases linked back to McDonald's Quarter Pounder burgers. Most of the illnesses are in Colorado and Nebraska, but affected people turned up in eight other states: Oregon, Montana, Wyoming, Utah, Kansas, Missouri, Iowa and Wisconsin.

McDonald's told the CDC that it has stopped using fresh slivered onions and quarter-pound beef patties in several states.

Shares are down about 6% in after-hours trading.

McDonald's hit a new high Monday.

It is far too early to compare the two, but Chipotle went through problems with E. coli back in 2015. It took years for the company to fully recover in terms of stock price and reputation.

Boeing

On Tuesday, CNBC TV's Phil LeBeau spoke with Jon Holden, president of IAM 751 — the striking machinists' union. He did not guarantee workers would ratify the deal.

Boeing is up about 5% in a week.

It is 40% from the 52-week high hit in December.

On Wednesday, LeBeau will speak with Boeing CEO Kelly Ortberg in the 9 a.m. hour, Eastern.

The stock is down 10.6% in the past three months.

Coca-Cola

On Wednesday, CEO James Quincey will be on in the 10 a.m. hour with CNBC TV's Sara Eisen.

Coca-Cola will release its quarterly report before the bell.

The stock is up 7% in the past three months.

Coca-Cola is 5.5% from the September high.

AT&T

The communications company reports before the bell.

AT&T is 3.75% from the September high.

It is up about 16% in the past three months.

GE Vernova

The stock hit a high last week. It's fallen 1.75% since then.

GE Vernova reports in the morning. It is up 65% over the past three months.

The stock started trading April 2. It is up 95% since then.

Tesla

The EV maker reports after the bell.

The stock is 20% from the July high.

Tesla is down 13% over the past three months.

IBM

The "old tech" giant reports after the bell Wednesday.

IBM is up 26% in three months, and it's 2% from last week's high.

Knight-Swift Transportation

CNBC TV's Frank Holland is watching as the trucking company reports Wednesday after the bell.

Knight-Swift is up 5.6% since last reporting three months ago.

It is 13.4% from the February high.

United Rentals

Another big industrial reports after the bell Wednesday.

United Rentals rents out big construction equipment.

The stock is up 15% in the past three months.

It hit a new high last week and is down 1.6% since then.

ServiceNow