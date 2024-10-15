Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Wednesday's big stock stories: What's likely to move the market in the next trading session

By Jason Gewirtz,CNBC

Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange during morning trading in New York City. 
Michael M. Santiago | Getty Images

Stocks @ Night is a daily newsletter delivered after hours, giving you a first look at tomorrow and last look at today. Sign up for free to receive it directly in your inbox.

Here's what CNBC TV's producers were watching as the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average retreated from recent highs, and what's on the radar for the next session.

Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

Apple

  • Despite concerns about the new iPhone, Apple hit a new all-time high on Tuesday.
  • The stock ended the session up more than 1%, closing at $233.85. It hit a high of $237.49 before curtailing its gains for the day.
  • Apple is up 5% in a month and 35% in six months.
Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

DJT

  • Trading in Trump Media & Technology Group was wild on Tuesday.
  • The stock finished down nearly 10%. It is down nearly 4% after hours.
  • Check out the volume: 89 million shares. That is almost triple the ten-day average.
  • The stock is up 68% in October. 

Regional banks

  • The big banks are just about done reporting. Now, the regionals move in.
  • Citizens Financial, based in Providence, Rhode Island, reports before the bell. The stock has gained 12.5% in the past three months, and it's up 5.5% in a week. The stock hit a new high on Tuesday.
  • First Horizon, headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee, will also report before the bell. First Horizon is down 1% over the past three months. The stock is up 8% in a week and 4.3% from the July high.
  • The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE) hit a new high on Tuesday. The ETF is up 6.7% in a week, and it has gained up 10.3% in three months.
  • Wells Fargo, by the way, is up 10% in a week. In a rare interview on "Mad Money" Tuesday night, CEO Charles Scharf, who's been leading a buyback charge, said, "We invest in much as we can inside the company and that's our first priority."
  • Goldman Sachs is up 5.2% in week.
  • Citigroup is down 4.7% in two days.
  • JPMorgan Chase is up 5.5% in the past week.
  • Bank of America is up 5.5% in a week, as well.
  • Morgan Stanley is up 4.4% in a week. The bank reports on Wednesday morning before the bell, and CEO Ted Pick will be live on CNBC TV in the 10 a.m. hour, Eastern.

The chips

CSX

  • The railroad reports after the bell Wednesday.
  • CSX is up 2.6% in the past three months.
  • It is 11.5% from the February high, but it's up 4.8% in a week.
  • Canadian National Railway is 14% from the March high.
  • Canadian Pacific is 11% from the March high.
  • Union Pacific is 5% from the February high.
  • Norfolk Southern is 3.5% from the March high. Shares are up 4.6% in a week.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us