Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch Live: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland Names Trump Special Counsel for Criminal Probes

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Jonathan Ernst | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 2:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

A special counsel is expected to be named Friday by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether criminal charges should be filed against former President Donald Trump.

The announcement is being made days after Trump said he would run for the White House again in 2024.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Garland was appointed to his post by President Joe Biden, who well could be Trump's election opponent.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us