Trump declares victory as presidential race with Harris has yet to be called

By Dan Mangan,CNBC

Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump arrives to speak during an election night event at the Palm Beach Convention Center on November 06, 2024 in West Palm Beach, Florida. 
Chip Somodevilla | Getty Images
  • Donald Trump declared victory in the presidential election, as the Republican led Kamala Harris in projected Electoral College votes in the presidential election.
  • Neither Trump nor Harris has secured the 270 votes in the Electoral College needed to win the White House.

Donald Trump declared victory in the presidential election early Wednesday morning, as the Republican led Kamala Harris in projected Electoral College votes in the presidential election.

Neither Trump nor Harris has secured the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the White House, but after NBC News projected he will win Pennsylvania, the former president was just four electoral votes short of that goal.

"I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honor of being elected your 47th president and your 45th president," Trump told supporters at the West Palm Beach, Florida, Convention Center, where he was flanked by family members and top members of his campaign.

"We're going to help our country heal," Trump said. "We're going to fix everything about our country."

"We made history for a reason tonight," he said. "This will truly be the golden age of America."

Trump during his speech praised Tesla CEO Elon Musk for supporting him in his campaign, which included the

"We have a new star, a star is born, Elon!" Trump said of Musk, who is the richest person in the world.

Harris had been expected to address her own supporters Tuesday night at the Democrat's alma mater, Howard University, in Washington, D.C.

But the vice president opted not to speak, and instead plans to do so later Wednesday.

This is developing news. Check back for updates.

