Watch Powell and Yellen Testify Live on Covid Response Before House Committee

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell testify Thursday before the House Committee on Financial Services on their respective agencies' response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In appearances Tuesday before the Senate banking panel, the two emphasized the importance of the programs put in place during the crisis and expressed optimism about the economic outlook.

