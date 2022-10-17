Watch Live: UK Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt Delivers Emergency Policy Statement

[The stream is slated to start at 6 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New U.K. Finance Minister Jeremy Hunt is announcing parts of his medium-term fiscal plan, bringing forward the policy statement in an effort to calm financial markets.

The announcements Monday would come two weeks ahead of schedule. However, the full medium-term fiscal plan is still set to be published on Oct. 31, accompanied by a forecast from the independent Office for Budget Responsibility — something that was lacking in the original mini-budget announced on Sept. 23 which roiled U.K. bond markets.

