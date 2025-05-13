Money Report

Trump to speak after White House announces $600 billion Saudi investment in U.S.

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump and Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed Bin Salman shake hands during a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signing ceremony at the Royal Court in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025.
Brian Snyder | Reuters
  • President Donald Trump is set to deliver remarks at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh.
  • The White House announced Saudi Arabia's commitment to invest $600 billion in a series of deals with the United States.

[The stream is slated to start at 9:45 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Tuesday is set to deliver remarks after the White House announced Saudi Arabia's commitment to invest $600 billion in a series of deals with the United States.

Trump's participation at a U.S.-Saudi investment forum in Riyadh follows a visit with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Among the agreements secured is a nearly $142 billion defense sales deal providing the kingdom with "state-of-the-art warfighting equipment and services from over a dozen U.S. defense firms," the White House said.

That commitment is nearly double Saudi Arabia's 2025 defense budget, which totaled $78 billion. The White House's announcement does not say when the defense deal is expected to conclude.

This is developing news. Please check back for updates.

