Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Trump holds joint press conference with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

US President Donald Trump (R) holds a bilateral meeting with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on Feb. 27, 2025.
Saul Loeb | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 2 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer are holding a joint press conference at the White House on Thursday.

Starmer and Trump were set to discuss the war in Ukraine, and the American president's proposed tariffs at a meeting earlier.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump told reporters that "we will" obtain a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia.

Starmer gave Trump an invitation from Britain's King Charles II for a state visit. It would be Trump's second state visit to the United Kingdom.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us