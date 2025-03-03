Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Trump expected to announce $100 billion investment in U.S. by TSMC

By Dan Mangan, CNBC

U.S President Donald Trump speaks to the press after signing an executive order at the Oval Office of the White House on Feb. 25, 2025.
Jim Watson | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 1:30 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

President Donald Trump is expected on Monday to formally announce a planned $100 billion investment in the U.S. by chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

The investment will build "cutting-edge chip-making facilities in the U.S., The Wall Street Journal reported earlier Monday.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Trump last month announced a multibillion-dollar AI infrastructure project with Oracle, OpenAI and Softbank.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us