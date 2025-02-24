Money Report

Watch: Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold press conference

By Kevin Breuninger, CNBC

U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron hold a press conference, at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., Feb. 24, 2025. 
Evelyn Hockstein | Reuters

President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron are set to hold a joint press conference at the White House on Monday, as western Europe navigates the United States' shifting approach to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Macron convened with Trump in the Oval Office earlier in the day to participate in a conference call with other leaders of the Group of Seven nations.

Trump said on Truth Social later Monday morning that every leader on that call expressed a desire to see the war in Ukraine end.

Trump added, "I emphasized the importance of the vital 'Critical Minerals and Rare-Earths Deal' between the United States and Ukraine, which we hope will be signed very soon!"

He also wrote that he is in talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin about both the war and "major Economic Development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia."

