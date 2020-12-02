Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: Trump Administration Officials Speak on Covid Vaccine Distribution

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Tasos Katopodis | Getty Images News | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The departments of Health and Human Services and Defense are holding a joint briefing Wednesday on the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as states prepare to distribute doses.

The briefing comes a day after a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention panel voted 13-1 to give health-care workers and long-term care facility residents the first coronavirus vaccine doses once it's cleared for public use. The Food and Drug Administration has scheduled a meeting for Dec. 10 to discuss Pfizer's request for an emergency use authorization for its vaccine with BioNTech.

Earlier Wednesday, the U.K. became the first country to authorize the Pfizer vaccine for emergency use, marking another step in the global battle against the pandemic.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

