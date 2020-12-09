Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Watch Live: Trump Administration Officials Discuss Covid Vaccine Distribution

By Berkeley Lovelace Jr., CNBC

Mandel Ngan | AFP | Getty Images

[The stream is slated to start at 12:40 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

The departments of Health and Human Services and Defense are holding a joint briefing Wednesday on the Trump administration's Covid-19 vaccine program Operation Warp Speed as states prepare to distribute the first doses.

Money Report

3 hours ago

Asia-Pacific Markets Fall as Investors Keep an Eye on Brexit Talks, U.S. Stimulus Hopes

coronavirus 15 mins ago

White House Coronavirus Task Force Backs Restoration of Inbound Travel From Brazil, UK and Europe, Sources Say

The briefing comes a day before a Food and Drug Administration panel is scheduled to vote on whether to recommend the approval of Pfizer and BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, the last step before the FDA gives the final OK for public distribution.

If the meeting goes well and the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee formally recommends the vaccine, the FDA could announce its authorization "within days," Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told ABC News' "This Week" on Sunday.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid -19 outbreak.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusbusinessbiotechnology
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom NBC 5 Responds Investigations Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV
Community Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us