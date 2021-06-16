Watch Live: Russian President Vladimir Putin Speaks After Meeting With Biden

[The stream has started. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Russian President Vladimir Putin is holding a press conference after meeting with U.S. President Joe Biden in Geneva, Switzerland.

Biden will hold a separate press conference following Putin's remarks.

On Tuesday, a Kremlin aide said nuclear stability, climate change and cybersecurity were on the agenda for the summit, Reuters reported, as well as the outlook for Russian and U.S. nationals imprisoned in each other's countries.

Nonetheless, the aide said he was not sure any agreements could be reached.

The meeting between Biden and Putin comes on the heels of Biden's first international trip as president, where he reaffirmed alliances with G-7 leaders and NATO allies. The American president is expected to strike a different tone with his Russian counterpart compared to his predecessor Donald Trump.

