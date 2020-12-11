Money Report

coronavirus

Watch Live: New York Gov. Cuomo Holds a Press Briefing as State Prepares to Distribute Covid Vaccine

By Noah Higgins-Dunn, CNBC

Andy Kelly | Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is scheduled to hold a press briefing Friday on the coronavirus pandemic as the state prepares to receive a Covid-19 vaccine that could be authorized and delivered in the coming days.

Cuomo will be joined by Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY), Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY), Rep. Karen Bass (D-CA), Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX) and Rep. Deb Haaland (D-NM).

The Democratic governor has said that New York is expected to receive an initial allocation of 170,000 doses of Pfizer's vaccine once the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorizes the shots. New York could receive the doses as soon as this weekend, Cuomo's office said in a press release Wednesday.

Meanwhile, New York is weighing whether to impose restrictions on indoor dining if the state's hospitals continue to be overrun with Covid-19 patients. Cuomo said on Monday that if New York City's hospitalizations don't stabilize in five days, the state could close indoor dining in the city as soon as next week.

Read CNBC's live updates to see the latest news on the Covid-19 outbreak.

