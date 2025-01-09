Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Watch live: Biden to deliver eulogy at Jimmy Carter's state funeral

By Kevin Breuninger,CNBC

A joint services body bearer team carries the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter from the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, to head to Washington National Cathedral for a State Funeral. 
Susan Walsh | Via Reuters

[The stream is slated to start at 9:30 a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

>Streaming 24/7: Watch NBC 5 local news and weather for free wherever you are

President Joe Biden will deliver a eulogy Thursday morning at the state funeral for former President Jimmy Carter.

The speech at the Washington National Cathedral will serve as one of Biden's final public speaking appearances before he leaves the White House on Jan. 20.

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

As Biden honors Carter's legacy and prepares to hand power over to President-elect Donald Trump, he is also leading the federal response to historic wildfires that have decimated thousands of acres of Los Angeles and continue to rapidly spread.

Biden was briefed before the funeral on the latest impacts of the wildfires. He plans to gather top administration officials on Thursday afternoon for a briefing on the government's response to the disaster.

Biden will be speaking to an audience that includes all four other living U.S. presidents.

Money Report

news 3 mins ago

The 10 best cities to buy your first home for under $250,000—and 3 of them are in Florida

news 43 mins ago

Google donates $1 million to Trump's inauguration fund, joining other tech giants

Trump was seated next to former President Barack Obama in front of the cathedral, in the same row as former Presidents George W. Bush and Bill Clinton. Former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Al Gore sat together in the next row back.

Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff sat in front of the president-elect and his predecessors. They were joined by Biden and first lady Jill Biden before the service began.

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube. 

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local Lone Star Politics Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today NBC 5 TV Schedule Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video TV Schedule Our Apps Contests Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us