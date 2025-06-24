Watch Fed Chair Powell testify live on interest rate policy before House committee

[The stream is slated to start at 10a.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell delivers his semiannual monetary policy testimony to congressional leaders, starting Tuesday with an appearance before the House Financial Services Committee.

In prepared remarks, Powell noted the "solid" condition of the U.S. economy but said concerns linger over the impact President Donald Trump's tariffs will have on inflation.

Get top local stories delivered to you every morning with NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"Policy changes continue to evolve, and their effects on the economy remain uncertain," he said. Powell added that he and his Federal Open Market Committee colleagues are "well positioned to wait to learn more about the likely course of the economy before considering any adjustments to our policy stance."

Trump and other administration officials have chastised the Fed for not cutting rates. Referring to Powell, Trump called on congressional leaders to work "this very dumb, hardheaded person, over" in a Truth Social post early Tuesday.

Read more:

Fed Chair Powell speaks on Capitol Hill this week with politics front and center

Fed holds key rate steady, still sees two more cuts this year

Fed Governor Waller says central bank could cut rates as early as July

Fed Governor Bowman favors July interest rate cut if inflation stays low

Subscribe to CNBC on YouTube.